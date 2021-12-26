Fixture: Manchester City vs Leicester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Manchester City have confirmed their team to play host to Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City side in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Citizens sit top of the league table and boast a three-point lead over Liverpool, which they can double to six points by winning today; Liverpool’s game against Leeds United has been postponed.

Manchester City may well need to be on top form though as recent meetings with Leicester have been tight; just one goal has separated the two teams in their last two meetings, with each side winning once.

Boss Pep Guardiola is without Kyle Walker, Liam Delap and Ferran Torres.

In goal, Manchester City have Ederson, while at full-back Guardiola goes with Joao Cancelo and Oleksandr Zinchenko. In central defence he picks Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte.

Midfield sees Fernandinho slot in, while Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan are also picked. Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez support Raheem Sterling.

Guardiola can shake things up with his substitutes if needed and his options include Nathan Ake and Gabriel Jesus.

Manchester City Team vs Leicester City

Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Fernandinho (c), De Bruyne, Gundogan, Bernardo, Mahrez, Sterling

Substitutes: Steffen, Carson, Ake, Jesus, Grealish, Kayky, Foden, Mbete, Palmer