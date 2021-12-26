Tottenham Hotspur are also considering making a January move for Dejan Kulusevski, who is also on Arsenal’s radar.

The 21-year-old winger has struggled to settle at Juventus since joining the club last year and has only four starts in Serie A this season to his name.

He is still highly rated in Turin but there are suggestions Juventus are considering cashing in on him in the winter transfer window if the price is right.

Arsenal have their eyes on him and have been trying to push to take him to the Emirates in January.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Tottenham are also considering taking the Swede to north London next month.

Spurs football managing director Fabio Paratici played a big role in Juventus identifying and signing Kulusevski from Atalanta in 2020.

The Spurs director is now weighing up the possibility of again doing a deal to land the player, this time for his new employers.

Juventus are reluctant to sell him but he is one of the few players who could bring in significant cash for the club in January.

The Italian giants will only consider selling the Swede if they receive a fee north of the €35m mark.