Mikel Arteta has stressed the importance of the connection between his team and the fans following another win for Arsenal, as they thrashed Norwich City on Boxing Day.

Arsenal hammered Norwich away from home to win 5-0 at Carrow Road and continue to remain in the top four of the Premier League.

The Gunners have won four of their last five league games and are now firm contenders to be in the top four of the Premier League at the end of the season.

Arteta expressed his satisfaction with the performance of his side and insisted that it is important that Arsenal continue to show the same level of consistency during a busy period.

The Arsenal manager was pleased with the way his side imposed themselves on Norwich and insisted that there is now a real positive connection between his team and the Gunners supporters.

Arteta said on the BBC’s Match of the Day programme: “It’s a very satisfying result because in this festive period we have to keep performances to a high level.

“We looked really sharp and committed. It’s a big win for us. I am really pleased. The amount of chances we create is pleasing.

“We go to every ground to try and impose our game. Today was a really good example.

“The unity we have around the club and with our fans is very pleasing.”

Arsenal are scheduled to take on Wolves at the Emirates on Tuesday before taking on Manchester City on New Year’s Day.