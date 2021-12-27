Ramon Vega has lauded new Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte for making a huge positive impact at the club in a very short span of time, adding passion, team spirit and belief to his squad.

Spurs made a bright start to their Premier League campaign under Nuno Espirito Santo but slumped to a bad run of results which ultimately cost him his job at the club.

Former Inter boss Conte replaced the Portuguese in early November and Spurs are yet to lose a game in the top flight under his leadership, with their latest outing ending in a 3-0 win against Crystal Palace at home in the league.

Conte has brought passion, team spirit and a belief to win together as a Club. Very Big difference in such a short period. Well done boys @SpursOfficial keep growing and add more quality and WIN! “Come on your Spurs “ COYS. pic.twitter.com/NhAK9CKUwG — Ramon Vega (@Ramon_Vega71) December 27, 2021

Spurs are back in the European spots at the moment and ex-Tottenham star Vega is delighted with the football he is seeing from them, charged by the passion, team spirit and belief the Italian has brought in.

Vega tipped his hat to Conte for making a very big positive difference at the north London giants in a very short time.

Spurs are currently five points adrift of a top four spot but have three games in hand compared to fourth placed Arsenal.