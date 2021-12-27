Hearts have expressed their delight at a piece of skill from Liverpool loan star Ben Woodburn against Ross County on Boxing Day.

The Edinburgh side grabbed a 2-1 win at home against Ross County in the Scottish Premiership, thanks to goals from Michael Smith and Liverpool loanee Woodburn, and sit third in the table.

Only 500 fans were allowed inside Hearts’ Tynecastle home to witness the game due to restrictions imposed by the Scottish government.

Woodburn clocked 78 minutes before being brought off and will now be looking to stay sharp over the winter break in Scotland.

Hearts are delighted at the skills Woodburn has brought to the table and took to social media to post a clip of him nutmegging a Ross County player.

Woodburn has so far made 16 appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Hearts so far this season, finding the back of the net on three occasions.

The 22-year-old has turned out at both Ibrox and Celtic Park over the course of his loan stint.

Liverpool will be looking for Woodburn to continue his development in Scotland ahead of returning to Anfield next summer.