Joe Willock has revealed that Newcastle United team-mate Allan Saint-Maximin helped him to decide to permanently move to the Magpies in the summer following a successful spell on loan.

Willock played a key role in helping the Magpies move away from the drop zone in the latter half of last Premier League campaign as he went on a seven-game scoring run.

Newcastle wanted to sign the midfielder ahead of the current campaign and finally managed to seal a deal for him from Arsenal in mid-August for a fee in the £27m range.

Willock has revealed that Magpies team-mate Saint-Maximin helped him to make his mind up that a permanent move to Tyneside was the right step to take in his budding career.

The midfielder added that he has struck up a good relationship with Saint-Maximin, who also helped him to settle in at St James’ Park.

“We [me and Saint-Maximin] have a really good relationship”, Willock told The Athletic.

“We speak every day and I really appreciate him.

“He helped me settle in and helped convince me to come back.

“He’s a funny guy, my boy.

“But he’s also ridiculously talented and it’s playing with players like him that convince me that this club will only rise.”

Newcastle have had a tough start to this season and are currently second from bottom, but fans but are expected to make some signings in January to boost their hopes of survival.