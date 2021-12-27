Carlton Palmer has insisted that the only reason players would sign for Newcastle United in the upcoming January transfer window is for money because the Magpies are bound to get relegated this season.

The Magpies went into recent windows with limited transfer kitties as former owner Mike Ashley was reluctant to spend big money, but a change of ownership in early October has rejuvenated the financial lifeblood of the club.

Newcastle are currently embroiled in a relegation scrap and the club’s new owners are set to back new boss Eddie Howe in the upcoming window to boost their chances of survival in the Premier League.

The Tyneside giants are linked with a clutch of players at present, but former top flight star Palmer has insisted the only reason any player would decide to come to St James’ Park in January is because of money.

Palmer explained that Newcastle are destined to slip down to the Championship at the end of this season, which should be a red flag for players looking for more than just a big payday.

“I question anybody right now who went to Newcastle”, Palmer told talkSPORT while discussing Newcastle’s prospects in the upcoming window.

“No disrespect to Newcastle.

“Listen I loved playing at Newcastle, I think they are a fantastic football club.

“But I think they are down; I think they are relegated

“So why would you be going there?

“The only reason you are going there if you are international footballer, because you have got the World Cup around the corner, the only reason you would be going there is because of money.”

With the January window only a matter of days away, Newcastle are claimed to be at an advanced stage to seal a deal for England international Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid.