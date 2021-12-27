Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has commented on an injury suffered by Everton loan star Nathan Broadhead against Arsenal in the EFL Cup, admitting it is a bad one.

The striker has impressed in a loan stint at Sunderland and was playing his part in helping Johnson’s Black Cats to push for promotion to the Championship.

However, Broadhead is now looking at a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury at the Emirates Stadium, in Sunderland’s EFL Cup exit.

Johnson admits that the attacker is looking at three months out of action, or perhaps even the remainder of the season, in what is a bitter blow.

“It’s a bad one for Nathan”, Johnson told a press conference ahead of Sunderland’s game against Doncaster Rovers.

“I would say it will be a minimum of three months, but it could be the season.”

Everton starlet Broadhead has scored six goals in his last six games for Sunderland, catching the eye in the process.

The Toffees rate Broadhead highly and will now be looking to ensure he has the best possible recovery period from his hamstring injury.