Former Republic of Ireland international Stephen Elliott feels Manchester United look more short of ideas than when they had Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in charge.

The Red Devils put in a poor performance against relegation battlers Newcastle United on Monday night and could count themselves fortunate to come away from St James’ Park with a 1-1 draw.

Ralf Rangnick’s side now sit in seventh place in the Premier League following the draw and are seven points off fourth placed Arsenal, but boast two games in hand.

Ex-Ireland star Elliott was watching events unfold at Newcastle and thinks Manchester United looked shorter of ideas than when Solskjaer was in charge.

He wrote on Twitter: “I know there has been a bit of Covid in camp but I actually think Man Utd look even shorter of ideas than they did with OGS!!”

However, Elliott also thinks that Newcastle suffered a bad evening as they lost Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin to injuries.

“Disaster of an evening for Newcastle no matter what the score losing both Wilson and Saint-Maximin to injury”, he wrote.

Manchester United will look to get back to winning ways on Thursday night when they play host to Burnley at Old Trafford.