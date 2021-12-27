Marseille hierarchy will not block a January exit for Duje Caleta-Car if they receive an acceptable offer from potential suitors, amidst interest from Newcastle United and West Ham United.

The centre-back was close to leaving Marseille in the last winter window as a switch to Liverpool was on the cards.

Caleta-Car was again subject of strong interest from the Premier League in the summer with West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanders credited with being keen, but he again found himself remaining at the French giants.

With the January transfer window set to swing open at the weekend, the Croatian could find a move away from Marseille as Newcastle, financially rejuvenated by the arrival of new owners, have him on their radar, while the Hammers also retain an interest in him.

And according to French radio station RMC Sport, Marseille’s hierarchy will not prevent Caleta-Car from leaving the club in January if interested parties knock on the door with an acceptable offer.

New Magpies boss Eddie Howe will be backed in the upcoming window as he looks to ensure his club’s survival in the top flight and Caleta-Car could be among the first set of signings under the new ownership.

West Ham are dealing with injuries to first-choice centre-backs Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma this season and they could step up their interest in the 25-year-old next month.

It remains to be seen whether Caleta-Car will be provided an opportunity to play in the Premier League from January onwards.