Barcelona are pushing to snap up Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen on a free transfer next summer, it has been claimed in Catalunya.

Chelsea are struggling with the problem of several of their defenders running down their contracts at the same time.

Antonio Rudiger is edging towards leaving Chelsea on a free transfer next summer and only Thiago Silva is almost guaranteed to sign a new deal.

Cesar Azpilicueta is keen on staying at Chelsea, but wants more than a one-year deal from the Blues amidst serious interest from Barcelona, who want to take him to the Nou Camp next summer.

But he is not the only Chelsea defender with a contract issue that Barcelona have their eyes on, as according to Catalan daily Sport, the Catalan giants are also interested in signing Christensen.

Negotiations between Chelsea and the Dane over a new deal have gone cold and there is no solution in sight at the moment.

The defender is not being offered the kind of wages he has been demanding from Chelsea and Barcelona have now become a player in the saga.

The Blaugrana have been in contact with the defender and are in talks to sign him on a free transfer for next summer.

Christensen is prepared to move on from Chelsea if the Blues are not prepared to meet his demands.

He will be officially free to hold pre-contract talks with clubs outside the UK from January onwards but negotiations with Barcelona are already under way.