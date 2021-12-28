Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has urged the club’s fans to be realistic about what the Whites can do in the January transfer window, amid calls for signings to be made by Marcelo Bielsa’s men.

Bielsa’s side have struggled with injuries throughout the season, paying the price for carrying a small squad, and are sitting a lowly 16th in the Premier League table.

Now as they head towards the January transfer window, there are calls from Leeds fans for the club to look to make signings, even though they have been notoriously reluctant to bring in players mid-season.

Gray though feels fans need to be realistic as Leeds cannot bring in the best players in the world and have a job on their hands finding players who can improve what they currently have on the books.

“The club will have a look I would think to see who they can bring in”, Gray was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“But this is where people have got to be realistic.

“You are not going to go out in the position we are in and buy the best players in the world and you’ve got to look at it from that situation.

“Then you have got to be looking to bring in players to the football club that are better than what you have got and that’s not easy given the budget and where they are playing.

“There’s always players around that you can get but it’s something that the club will have to think carefully about and Marcelo Bielsa will know the type of player that he wants to come in and play for him and play in the manner that he wants the team to play.

“There’s a lot of things to look at when you talk about buying players.”

The Whites have been linked with a host of players ahead of the January window, including Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson and Sampdoria defender Omar Colley.