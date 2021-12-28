Antonio Conte has conceded that he feels disappointment at his Tottenham Hotspur side dropping points at Southampton as he is used to consistently winning and has high standards.

Spurs came into the Southampton game on the back of four wins in five league games and looked likely winners when Mohammed Salisu was sent off in the 39th minute and Harry Kane equalised two minutes later.

But the Saints held on for a 1-1 draw with ten-man and Spurs only had to settle for a point from their trip to the south coast.

Conte insisted that given the situation they were in his side should have made the most of it and walked away from St. Mary’s with all three points.

The Italian stressed that he will remain a very demanding coach and he feels disappointed with his players as he is used to seeing his sides win games consistently

The Spurs boss told Amazon Prime post match: “We have to be disappointed because this is the type of situation you have to exploit much better than we did.

“It’s OK and as a draw I think that the players and I, we have to be disappointed, because it was a big opportunity to win the game against a team very difficult to play against, they play in a strong way, they are very physical and if you are not in the same intensity you risk losing the game.

“My demands are very high because I am used to being competitive and to win, and for sure for me there is a big disappointment when we don’t win.

“I understand also the situation now for sure we have to work a lot and it won’t be easy to fight for something this season.

“We need to improve a lot.”

Conte’s side remain sixth in the league table but they have played two games fewer than Arsenal and West Ham, who are above them.