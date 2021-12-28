Granit Xhaka has insisted that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has the character to be back in the Arsenal team and be even better in his performances.

Aubameyang has had a falling out with Mikel Arteta following a few disciplinary indiscretions and he has been left out of the squad from Arsenal’s last four league games.

The forward was also stripped of the club captaincy and has been training away from the first-team group.

There are claims that he might even leave Arsenal next month to escape the situation, but Xhaka believes there is a way back for the former Gunners captain.

He stressed that the situation need not be treated as a step back and insisted that the forward has the ability and the character to return to the team and perform at an even higher level.

“I have been in this situation and I know how he is feeling”, Xhaka told The Athletic.

“Mine is a different story, with different problems to Auba. Sometimes, maybe, this is not a step back but is a step forward.

“I think Auba is strong enough and has enough experience to be back and to be better than before.

“I believe everything happens for a reason. It doesn’t have to be something to bring you down.

“You have to think positive and believe you can turn it around. I believe he can.”

Arteta has remained coy on when the forward could return and has been insisting that decisions are being made on a game to game basis.