Fixture: Leicester City vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Liverpool have named their side and substitutes for this evening’s Premier League meeting with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

The Reds sit second in the Premier League standings, six points off league leaders Manchester City, but they boast two games in hand on the Citizens.

Boss Jurgen Klopp will know how damaging dropping points this evening could be for his side and they take on a Leicester outfit that beat them 3-1 when the two teams last met at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester have also won their last three home games on the bounce, scoring eleven goals in the process.

Liverpool are without the suspended Andrew Robertson this evening.

Alisson slots into goal for Liverpool, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kostas Tsimikas are full-backs. In central defence, Liverpool play Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.

Further up the pitch, Klopp goes with Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, while Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah lead the attack.

If the Liverpool boss needs to make changes then he has options available, including Ibrahima Konate, Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool Team vs Leicester City

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Gomez, Jones, Beck, Williams