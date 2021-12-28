Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is in favour of holding on to Newcastle United target Adrien Rabiot ahead of the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old midfielder’s future at Juventus has been under the scanner with suggestions that the club are plotting to offload him in January as part of their plans to shift out some of their big earners.

The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move away from Juventus and a move to the Premier League has been mooted.

Newcastle are reportedly pushing to sign him and are keen to take him to the Premier League next month to aid their relegation battle.

But according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Allegri would prefer to keep Rabiot at Juventus beyond next month’s transfer window.

Juventus are looking to invest in their midfield in the summer and need to move on some of the players.

However, Rabiot is rated highly by Allegri and the Juventus coach is in favour of keeping him in Turin.

A final decision has not been made and Juventus are likely to take a call on the basis of offers on their table.

Rabiot will enter the final year of his Juventus contract if he stays in Turin until the end of the season.