Lazio will need Paris Saint-Germain to agree to pay part of Layvin Kurzawa’s salary to complete a deal, with the full-back also credited with interest from Newcastle United.

Newcastle are gearing up for their first transfer window under new ownership and have been linked with a clutch of players across all departments.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe will be backed in January as he looks to steer his side away from the drop zone in the second half of the season and has identified the backline as one key area that needs bolstering.

Ligue 1 giants PSG are looking to offload a number of players in the upcoming window, including left-back Kurzawa, who is linked with interest from Newcastle.

Kurzawa also has admirers in Serie A, where Lazio have identified him as a top target in January.

However, according to Italian daily Il Messaggero, the Biancocelesti will need PSG to pay part of Kurzawa’s €4m-per-season-salary to seal a loan deal.

Lazio are waiting to hear from PSG whether an adjustment can be made in paying Kurzawa’s wages for the remainder of the season.

Newcastle are in advanced talks with Atletico Madrid for right-back Kieran Trippier and it remains to be seen whether they will pounce on Kurzawa next month to add to the left-back spot.