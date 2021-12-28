Fixture: Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Antonio Conte has selected his Tottenham Hotspur starting eleven and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League meeting with Southampton on the south coast.

The Italian boss has inspired Spurs and the side are now considered to be genuine top four contenders this season by many.

They thrashed Crystal Palace 3-0 on Boxing Day and also plotted a route through to the semi-final of the EFL Cup last week.

Conte continues to do without defender Cristian Romero, while Ryan Sessegnon and Giovani Lo Celso are also out.

Spurs have Hugo Lloris in goal today, while for his back three Conte selects Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier and Ben Davies. Emerson Royal and Sergio Reguilon act as wing-backs.

Midfield sees Spurs deploy Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Harry Winks, while Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

Conte has options on the bench if needed at any point during the 90 minutes, including Lucas Moura and Bryan Gil.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Southampton

Lloris, Emerson, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Reguilon, Winks, Hojbjerg, Alli, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Gollini, Doherty, Tangana, Rodon, Skipp, White, Ndombele, Bryan, Lucas