Manchester United have clarified the conditions needed for Anthony Martial’s exit in January after rejecting a loan offer from Sevilla, according to ESPN.

Martial is keen to leave Manchester United in January and has told Ralf Rangnick after his agent revealed his intentions earlier this month.

Several clubs have shown an interest in signing him on loan but the Frenchman has prioritised joining Sevilla for the second half of the season.

The Spanish giants are interested in getting their hands on him on loan but it has been claimed their first offer has failed.

Manchester United have rejected their initial loan offer while making it clear the conditions they want to be met for Martial’s exit.

Sevilla’s offer only covered half of Martial’s wages but Manchester United want any loan bid to cover his full salary.

The Premier League giants also want a loan fee as part of the agreement before they are prepared to sign off on a deal.

Martial wants to leave but Manchester United are prepared to keep hold of him if their conditions are not met.

The Frenchman has started just two Premier League games this season and has scored just once in the league.