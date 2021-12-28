Former Premier League forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has insisted that Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford has not been doing enough to justify his talent.

Rashford again looked lacklustre and out of sorts in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw at Newcastle United on Monday night as his side dropped more points in their quest to finish in the top four.

The forward played on with a few injuries towards the end of last season and missed the start of the campaign as he recovered from a long European Championship campaign.

He has scored just twice in the league this season but Agbonlahor stressed that Rashford clearly has the talent to be a world-class player.

The former striker insisted that the 24-year-old is good enough to be affecting every game in the final third and he has just not been doing it for some time.

Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT: “He has got the attributes to be a world-beater.

“He is rapid, he has got skills, he can finish but of course, he is not doing enough.

“He should be scoring or assisting in every game, you look at the standards [Mohamed] Salah has set.

“Rashford has the talent but he is not showing it 100 percent.”

Rashford has scored 91 times for Manchester United and the club are sure to be hopeful that he will get better in the latter half of the season.