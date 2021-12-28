Fixture: Watford vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

West Ham manager David Moyes has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash against Watford at Vicarage Road this afternoon.

Moyes will be desperate to arrest the slide that his Hammers side have been on, which has seen them just win one of their last seven Premier League games.

The West Ham boss has gone with the tried and tested Michail Antonio up front and he will be looking for support from Jarrod Bowen, Manuel Lanzini and Said Benrahma.

Tomas Soucek and Mark Noble will look to keep things tight in the middle of the park against the Hornets away from home.

Ben Johnson and Vladimir Coufal will occupy the full-back positions, with Craig Dawson and Issa Diop forming the centre-back pairing.

Alex Kral and Andriy Yarmolenko are some of the options Moyes has on the bench today at Vicarage Road.

West Ham United Team vs Watford

Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Johnson; Noble, Soucek; Bowen, Lanzini, Benrahma; Antonio

Substitutes: Areola, Ashby, Fredericks, Masuaku, Alese, Kral, Vlasic, Okoflex, Yarmolenko