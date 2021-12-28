Roma are keen on getting their hands on Newcastle United linked Boubacar Kamara, but a deal is dependent upon the Serie A giants selling a midfielder.

The 22-year-old midfielder will be out of contract at the end of the season and Marseille have so far failed to convince him to sign a new deal.

With Kamara unlikely to put pen to paper on a new contract, Marseille are reportedly prepared to sell him in the winter transfer window.

Kamara is wanted at several clubs across Europe, including in the Premier League, where Newcastle have lines of communication open with his entourage.

And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Roma are also interested in snapping up the French midfielder in the winter transfer window.

Kamara’s name is very much involved in the discussions at Roma and they have expressed an interest in taking him to the Eternal City.

But it has been claimed that Roma are dependent upon selling a midfielder before they can move for the Frenchman.

If Roma can manage to offload Gonzalo Villar they could make a move for Kamara in the coming weeks.