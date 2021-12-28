Newcastle United have offered a lucrative contract to Napoli attacker Lorenzo Insigne, but their terms have been bettered by MLS side Toronto FC, it has been claimed in Italy.

Insigne’s current deal at Napoli expires next summer and he has knocked back multiple offers from the club to sign a new contract.

The Italy international is not happy with the fresh terms offered by Napoli and is set to become a free agent at the end of this season.

Insigne’s situation has seen him attract interest from a host of clubs, including Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur and MLS side Toronto, while Newcastle have also been credited with interest.

Newcastle underwent a takeover earlier this year and the new hierarchy are willing to splash the cash in the transfer market, unlike previous owner Mike Ashley.

And according to information from Raffaele Auriemma on Italian radio station Radio Marte, the Magpies have offered Insigne a lucrative contract offer worth €7m per year.

However, it has been claimed Toronto have also tabled Insigne a deal too, bettering Newcastle’s offer by putting €11m on the table.

The ball is in Insigne’s court over his future and whether he wishes to remain in European football or head to the MLS.