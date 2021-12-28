Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United target Florian Grillitsch has two offers from Premier League clubs for the summer and is not convinced about leaving Hoffenheim in the winter transfer window.

The 26-year-old midfielder will be out of contract in the summer and has been heavily linked with a move away in the winter transfer window.

Roma have identified him as a potential January target and are believed to be closing in on a deal to sign him next month.

But it has been claimed that Grillitsch is not sure about leaving Hoffenheim in the winter transfer window.

And according to Italian outlet LaRoma24.it, two Premier League clubs have offered him deals to move to England in the summer.

He will be available on a free transfer and he has offers on his table to move to the Premier League at the end of the season.

Roma are pushing to convince the player to move to Italy in the winter transfer window for a fee in the region of €5m to €6m.

But the Austrian has a young son and he is not keen to leave Germany in the middle of the season.

Tottenham and Newcastle are amongst the clubs who have been linked with an interest in Grillitsch, but it remains to be seen if they are the two sides who have put offers on his table.