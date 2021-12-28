Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks is of the view that side should have beaten ten-man Southampton at St. Mary’s and says the 1-1 draw feels like a loss.

Southampton took the lead from a James Ward-Prowse goal in the 25th minute, but were down to ten men when Mohammed Salisu was sent off in the 39th minute.

Harry Kane converted a penalty to equalise the score and Spurs were heavy favourites to go on and win all three points away from home.

However, the north London club failed to get the breakthrough with Fraser Forster making ten saves to keep the scoreline at 1-1 and Spurs were forced to share the points.

Winks admitted that the result feels like a defeat for Tottenham as they should have beaten Southampton, especially as the away side were down to ten men for more than half the game.

The midfielder is feeling happy to play more games under Antonio Conte but conceded that does not mask the disappointment of the defeat at Southampton.

He told Amazon: “Yes, definitely, it feels like a defeat in there.

“We’re not happy.

“To play against ten men for the majority of the game and not come away with a win is disappointing, it’s a point, but it’s not good enough.

“Antonio Conte is just giving me an opportunity, he’s just giving me game time and give me a chance to go out there and prove myself, and leave it down to me, and it’s nice to feel part of the team again and get some minutes.

“But it’s disappointing when you come away with the point today – we should be winning this.”

Spurs are next scheduled to travel to Vicarage Road to take on Watford on New Year’s Day.