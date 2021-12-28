David Moyes has insisted that West Ham United have had a great year, despite their recent poor form, and believes being top four contenders at this stage of the season and being in Europe is a big turnaround for the club.

West Ham came into the Watford game on the back of a poor run of form that had seen them win just one of their last seven league games.

Their form was threatening to implode their top-four hopes but a 4-1 win away from home at Watford has got them back in contention and they are just four points behind fourth-place Arsenal.

Moyes conceded that his side did not start the game on a positive note but did enough in the first half to get control over the game.

He admitted that it was not a performance without flaws but they managed to win the three points that they needed.

Moyes told the BBC: “We didn’t start the game well but we played well enough in the first half to be in a strong position and a bit more care at times we probably could have scored more.

“We never really got that momentum we have had [early on] and the rhythm in the game but there were moments.

“We have come away from home to Watford who are fighting for their lives and we have won 4-1.”

The West Ham boss stressed that despite the recent poor form, the Hammers have had a wonderful year.

He indicated that no one expected them to be top four contenders and be in the knockout rounds of the Europa League at this stage of the season.

“We have had a great year, we really have. We have had a lot of wins this year.

“We are back challenging which was not the situation maybe even two years ago.

“To be talked about in the top four or Europe this year is a big turnaround.”