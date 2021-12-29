Arsenal loan star Hector Bellerin is yet to have any discussions with Real Betis about staying at the club beyond the end of his loan stint.

Bellerin left the Emirates Stadium in the summer on a season-long loan deal after deciding that a return to Spain was what he needed in his career.

The Spaniard is enjoying life at Estadio Benito Villamarin and will only have one year left on his current deal at Arsenal at the end of this season.

Bellerin has become a key player for Real Betis in La Liga this season, but according to Spanish daily Estadio Deportivo, there have not been any discussions over the defender moving to the Andalusian club permanently.

No talks have been held about what might happen after the end of the loan.

However, the La Liga outfit are going through financial difficulties at present and are tipped to find it hard to match Arsenal’s demands for the 26-year-old’s signature.

Real Betis would be in a better position to sign Bellerin if they can reach the Champions League next season and they currently sit third in La Liga.

At the moment, Bellerin is happy at Real Betis and it remains to be seen what decision he takes on his future next summer.