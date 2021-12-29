Ipswich Town star Wes Burns has revealed what new boss Kieran McKenna told the team about this evening’s League One opponents Wycombe Wanderers.

The Tractor Boys, who recently appointed McKenna as their new boss, tempting him from Manchester United, are due to play host to Wycombe this evening at Portman Road.

They head into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with promotion challengers Sunderland, but have not won since the end of November when edging out Crewe Alexandra 2-1.

McKenna has been preparing his team for the Wycombe threat and Burns revealed what the manager told the squad in a team meeting.

He also added that he is sure Ipswich have the quality needed to hurt Wycombe, which they did earlier this season with a 4-1 win.

“The gaffer was saying this morning in the meeting room that they are a very direct team, if not the most direct team in England”, he told Ipswich’s iFollow.

“We all know what’s coming. The ball is going to be coming into the box, defending, it’s definitely going to be a big battle, a fight.

“But we have the quality to hurt them and we went to their place early on in the season, I know we were under the cosh for the first 15, 20 minutes, but our quality took over in the end and we scored a few goals and obviously great result”, Burns added.

Wycombe have not played a competitive game since 11th December and it remains to be seen if that will work for or against them at Portman Road tonight.