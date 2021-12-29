Italian heavyweights Juventus are also in the race to sign Newcastle United target Boubacar Kamara.

Kamara is out of contract at the end of the season and Marseille have lost patience in their efforts to make him sign a new deal with the club.

With the midfielder not providing an indication that he could still sign on the fresh terms, Marseille are prepared to try to sell him in the January transfer window.

He has been linked with a host of Premier League sides, including Newcastle, who have a long-term interest in him and have kept lines of communication open with his entourage.

The Magpies also have company from Italian heavyweights as, according to Italian daily Il Tempo, Juventus are in the race to secure a deal to get their hands on the young midfielder next month.

The Italian giants are in the market for midfielders and Kamara has emerged as a potential target.

But a move for a midfielder is likely to hinge on Juventus managing to offload players, with Aaron Ramsey and Arthur potential departees.

Roma are also another Italian club who are interested in Kamara but they are also dependent upon selling players.

Kamara has been looking at securing a summer move, but Marseille are intending to cash in during the winter window.