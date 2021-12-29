Liverpool hold a definite interest in Leeds United winger Raphinha, while Bayern Munich are unlikely to make a move for the Brazilian in January.

Bayern Munich have been linked with a €50m swoop to sign Raphinha from Leeds when the January transfer window opens, amid the Brazilian impressing in the Premier League; Leeds have had no contact from Bayern Munich.

However, according to German outlet SPOX, Bayern Munich are unlikely to move for Raphinha in January and their interest in the player is nothing more than speculation, in contrast to Liverpool’s.

It is claimed that the Reds have a definite interest in Raphinha, having been impressed with his exploits at Elland Road.

They have followed with interest how Raphinha has coped with Marcelo Bielsa’s physically demanding system.

And the Reds also enjoy a good relationship with Raphinha’s agent, who also represents Fabinho.

Leeds are rated as unlikely to let Raphinha go in the January transfer window given their battle against relegation from the Premier League.

In the summer though a scramble for the wide-man may break out and it remains to be seen if Bayern Munich will fight Liverpool for his signature.