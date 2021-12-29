Newcastle United and Liverpool are closely watching Olympiacos midfielder Aguibou Camara, who has caught the eye with sparkling displays in Greece and is set to play in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Camara opted to quit France and Ligue 1 giants Lille last summer and headed to Olympiacos, where he penned a four-year professional deal with the Greek side.

The midfielder has quickly made an impact at Olympiacos and his performances have drawn attention from the Premier League.

Liverpool are watching him closely, something they will continue to do over the course of the Africa Nations Cup, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, with Camara expected to play for Guinea.

The Reds are not alone in having spotted the 20-year-old’s potential though and Newcastle are also on the scene.

It is suggested that the Magpies are looking for the slightest opportunity to jump in and tempt Camara to continue his development at St James’ Park.

Olympiacos are rated as unlikely to let Camara go in the winter transfer window and as such Newcastle’s hopes of being in the race to sign him are likely to depend on the club maintaining their Premier League status.

Camara is under contract with Olympiacos until 2025 and it is claimed the Greek side already value him at €15m, a price tag they expect to increase.

Guinea have been drawn in the same group as Malawi, Senegal and Zimbabwe at the Africa Cup of Nations.