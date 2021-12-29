Serie A club Napoli are interested in Manchester United centre-back Axel Tuanzebe, currently on loan at Aston Villa, it has been claimed in Italy.

Tuanzebe joined Aston Villa in the summer on a season-long loan but so far things have not worked out in what is the centre-back’s third spell with the Lions.

He has managed just two cameo appearances in Aston Villa’s last six Premier League games meaning he has not played the full 90 minutes since early November.

The centre-back’s uncertain situation under new manager Steven Gerrard has led to speculation that his loan spell could be cut short, but the Villans are claimed to be keen to see it out.

Now Italian club Napoli have entered the fray and are monitoring Tuanzebe, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport.

The Naples club are considering bringing him on loan in next month’s transfer window with an option to buy.

With star centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly set to depart for the Africa Cup of Nations to play for Senegal, while Kostas Manolas has been sold, the Serie A club are eager to bring in a replacement in the upcoming transfer window.

It remains to be seen whether the Villans would be willing to cut short the centre-back’s loan spell and allow him to leave Villa Park.