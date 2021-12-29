Newcastle United are confident of wrapping up deals to bring in fresh new faces early in the January transfer window, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Eddie Howe’s side sit 19th in the Premier League table and are one of the favourites to be relegated to the Championship at the end of the season.

Their new rich owners mean Newcastle have the option of spending big in January in order to get out of jail and that is what they are looking to do in the next few weeks.

The Newcastle boss wants to reinforce most areas of his squad in the winter window and the club have been working hard on several deals for a number of weeks.

And it has been claimed that Newcastle are expecting to bring in new faces very early next month.

The club believe that the legwork they have already put in on several deals mean that they will manage to avoid the negotiations dragging for too long.

Howe needs an injection of new signings early next month in order to try and get Newcastle’s season going.

They are being quoted big fees and are facing massive wage demands and agents’ commission fees, but the club are confident of moving early once the window opens next weekend.

Defensive reinforcements are their priority but Newcastle are looking to bring in a striker following Callum Wilson’s injury.