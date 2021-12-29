West Ham United new boy Nikola Vlasic has revealed that his personal target is to reach double figures in goals this season, having opened his account for the Hammers in their latest Premier League outing.

Vlasic arrived at the London Stadium in the summer from CSKA Moscow for a fee in excess of £30m after add-ons.

The 24-year-old has only been a bit part player so far this season, but managed to score his first ever goal for West Ham on Tuesday as a substitute in a 4-1 league win away at Watford.

Having opened his account for his new team, Vlasic has revealed that the personal target he has set for himself is to reach double figures in terms of his goal tally by the end of the season.

The Croatian managed to hit double figures in each of his last two seasons in Russia and stressed he is expecting to replicate it in England, provided he gets enough opportunities.

“You know for me in the last three seasons the target was always double digits for goals”, Vlasic told Standard Sport.

“It was pretty hard in Russia because there are only 30 games, last two seasons I did that [hit double figures] and I always expect this but we will see if I can make it.

“There’s not too many games and it depends on my opportunities.

“We will see.”

West Ham are up against Crystal Palace at the weekend in a London derby and it remains to be seen whether boss David Moyes will hand Vlasic a good chunk of game time.