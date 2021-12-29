Leeds United star Patrick Bamford has expressed his confidence about seeing his side regain their form and confidence once all the players return from injury and illness.

Leeds have a host of first team players, including Bamford, sidelined and they have also suffered covid cases.

The Yorkshire giants have struggled of late, with three losses on the bounce and 14 goals conceded, but meetings with Liverpool and Aston Villa being postponed has offered the side respite.

Bamford insists that the situation is not critical for Leeds and where they sit in the league table is just a little below expectations.

And the striker believes that when Leeds have their first team stars back the confidence will flow through the side and things will look better.

“It’s not like we’re right at the bottom of the league and propping it up”, Bamford told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“We’re still doing okay. It’s just compared to last year and what everyone expects, we’re a little below that.

“I think when everyone comes back we’ll be confident.

“I know how hard the boys and the staff work, things will start looking a little better soon.”

The Whites find themselves in 16th position on the table with 16 points from 18 games, five points above relegation battlers Burnley, who have three games in hand.

They are next due to play Burnley, at Elland Road, and all eyes will be on whether the game does take place.