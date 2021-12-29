Newcastle United and West Ham United have both made enquires about Lorenzo Insigne, but they are not prepared to pay him much more than is on the table at current club Napoli, it has been claimed in Italy.

Insigne has a substantial offer on his table from MLS side Toronto FC, which has been claimed to be as high as €11m per year.

However, Insigne is not thought to have given the green light to the move yet and it would mean leaving European football to head to the MLS.

Napoli are no longer trying to convince the winger to sign a new contract after he rejected an offer of around €3.5m per season.

He does have interest from the Premier League and, according to Italian daily Corriere della Sera, Newcastle and West Ham have been in touch with his agent.

It is claimed though that the English pair are not prepared to pay much more than the offer Insigne has turned down from Napoli.

West Ham and Newcastle are interested but they are not prepared to fork out massive wages for the 30-year-old.

For the moment, it seems likely that Insigne will agree to join the MLS outfit on a mega-money five-year contract.