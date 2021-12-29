Former Chelsea defender Gary Chivers is of the belief that Blues manager Thomas Tuchel has got the aura of a divine leader about him.

Last term, the Blues’ season completely turned around after the arrival of Tuchel, culminating in a Champions League triumph, and this term the Stamford Bridge outfit are firmly in the Premier League title race.

The Blues have stumbled in recent results, but remain within touching distance of leaders Manchester City with a host of games still to come.

Chivers feels that Tuchel has the aura of a messiah and that is part of his appeal as the players under the Blues’ boss are willing to fight tooth and nail for him.

The former Blues defender thinks that despite Chelsea looking favourites for the title at one point, in the end the title race will go down to the wire as they are rivalled by Manchester City and Liverpool.

“He [Tuchel] does feel like a messiah”, Chivers told Brighton’s official site.

“I gauge it by the players’ reactions to him and they clearly like him.

“That’s half the battle, if you’ve got a team of players that like you they’ll go out and fight for you and I think he’s got that about him.

“He has got that personality, he wants to win and he’s got drive – he’s got a very good set of players as well.

“I think they will be pushed all the way for the title by Manchester City and Liverpool.

“It’s a three-horse race.

“Chelsea seemed to have broken away, but City look very good.”

The Blues’ boss has been lauded for his man-management, but it remains to be seen if he can pick up another trophy this term.