Leeds United star Liam Cooper has insisted that the youngsters at Elland Road should be counting their lucky stars as they get to play and train under manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Bielsa’s way of setting up his team and his tactics have earned him the reputation of a maverick and also consequently made him one of the most popular managers in the Premier League.

Amidst an injury crisis at Elland Road, Bielsa has relied upon players from Leeds’ academy such as Cody Drameh, Joe Gelhardt, Charlie Cresswell and Sam Greenwood.

Cooper expressed regret that he did not come across Bielsa earlier in his footballing journey and he thinks the manager is nothing but a boon for the youngsters at Elland Road.

The Leeds captain stressed that the starlets under Bielsa should think of themselves as extremely lucky that they are getting to develop under a world-renowned manager like the Whites’ boss.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Cooper said: “The manager’s been unbelievable for the young boys.

“I always say it, I wish I’d come across him earlier in my career but it wasn’t meant to be.

“The young lads have really got to grasp it – they’re playing under an elite manager, at an elite club with an elite mentality.

“That will only better them, us, the academy and everyone around the place.”

Youth has flourished in the senior team of the Whites’ this season, with Crysencio Summerville making seven first-team appearances, Cresswell four and Gelhardt scoring one goal, in addition to providing two assists in his eight times playing for the first team.