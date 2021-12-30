Arsenal are insisting on including an obligatory purchase clause in any agreement to loan out Ainsley Maitland-Niles to Roma in January.

Roma are in talks with Arsenal with a view to taking the midfielder to the Stadio Olimpico on an initial loan in the winter transfer window.

The Serie A giants are prepared to pay a loan fee of €750,000 and include a €10m option to buy in the loan agreement.

But for the moment, the two clubs are some distance away from working out an agreement for Maitland-Niles’ exit from the Emirates.

Arsenal want more money from his eventual sale and, according to Italian daily Il Messaggero, they want the purchase clause to be obligatory.

The Gunners want guaranteed income from his departure and do not want the uncertainty of an option to buy.

Maitland-Niles has given his approval to the move and is interested in joining Roma in January.

Jose Mourinho likes the midfielder’s versatility and is pushing for his inclusion in the winter window.

But Roma are yet to convince Arsenal about the details of the loan agreement or the purchase clause.