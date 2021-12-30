Newcastle United target Abdou Diallo is not making a move away from Paris Saint-Germain in the January transfer window a priority, in a blow to the Premier League side’s chances of signing him.

PSG are willing to let Diallo move on from the Parc des Princes in the January transfer window and the 25-year-old is attracting interest.

Newcastle have been linked with wanting to take Diallo to St James’ Park as they seek to sign new defenders, but they face competition from Italian heavyweights AC Milan.

However, clubs wanting to sign Diallo will face a potential obstacle as, according to French radio station RMC, the player is not giving priority to a transfer in January.

Diallo represents Senegal at international level and is putting his focus fully on the Africa Cup of Nations.

Senegal have been placed in the same group as Zimbabwe, Guinea and Malawi at the tournament in Cameroon.

With Diallo involved in the Africa Cup of Nations and not thinking about a transfer, it is unclear if any clubs interested in him can change his mind.

PSG snapped Diallo up from German side Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2019 and paid €32m for his services.