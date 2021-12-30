Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan is of the opinion that Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes is starting to believe in his own hype.

Fernandes had a stellar 2020/21 season with the Red Devils as he made nearly 60 appearances for the Red Devils and scored with a frequency of nearly a goal every two games.

His performances this season have come in for criticism however, in conjunction with the Red Devils’ own poor form, and he has managed just five goals so far this term.

Jordan has soured on the midfield star and thinks that Fernandes has let the hype go to his head.

The former Eagles owner believes the midfielder has a problem with his mentality and his performances have not been up to scratch.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Jordan said: “I’ve well fallen out of love with Fernandes.

“I think he’s been reading his own press for some time.

“I think he’s probably the chairman of the Bruno Fernandes fan club.

“Because I think he’s got a view on how he will play and with ridiculous remonstrations with the Manchester United fans after the Watford game was just absurd.

“His performances have been not where they have started and maybe that’s because of a tortoises and hares mentality.”

Fernandes will be hoping he can return back to his very best as the Red Devils face a tough fight to finish in the top four of the league table, as well as a clash against Spanish champions Atletico Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16.