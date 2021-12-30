Newcastle United linked winger Ousmane Dembele has an agreement in place to join Juventus on a free transfer next summer, it has been claimed in Spain.

The winger is out of contract with Barcelona at the end of the season and the club’s attempts to convince him to sign a new deal have not produced any results.

A recent meeting further drew a wedge between the two sides with Barcelona feeling Dembele’s agent is asking for too much money.

The Catalan giants have been losing optimism regarding the Frenchman and he has attracted the attention of clubs including Newcastle and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, in a twist, according to Catalan daily Sport, his agent has already agreed on a deal in principle for Dembele to join Juventus in the summer.

His representatives have been carrying out talks with the Italian giants in parallel with the negotiations with Barcelona.

And it has been claimed Juventus have a verbal agreement in place to sign the Frenchman on a free transfer next summer.

Newcastle have been prepared to offer Dembele a lucrative contract to move to St James’ Park, but the winger could be heading to Italy.