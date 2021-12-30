New Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has revealed he has completed the evaluation of his squad and insists the club must bring in new players in the upcoming window as they need more quality in their ranks.

Conte took over at Spurs in early November, succeeding Nuno Espirito Santo, and has been working hard to instil his style of play at the club.

The Italian will have the opportunity to revamp his squad with players that suits his style in the upcoming window while Tottenham are linked with a clutch of players across Europe.

And the Italian has insisted Spurs need to improve their quality a lot to close the gap on other top teams in the Premier League and stressed brining in fresh faces in January is a must.

Asked whether Spurs need new signings in January, Conte told a press conference: “For sure.

“After only two weeks I said we needed to improve the quality of this squad and for sure we need to.

“I was sure after seven to ten days about this and then I had to make the evaluation over who I can count on and who I can’t.

“The gap is very large and we need to work a lot and try to build and improve our squad.”

Conte added that he has completed looking at the squad he inherited from Nuno and revealed he will have a meeting with the club’s hierarchy soon to discuss where they need improvement.

“Yes, [my player evaluation is complete], I believe so.

“I made evaluation after two months of work with my players.

“The situation is more clear than before.

“I am waiting to have a meeting with the club to give my opinion about the squad and what I think about our situation.”

Conte will be working tandem with Spurs managing director of football Fabio Paratici in the upcoming window, as they look to climb back into the top four.