Seamus Coleman has lauded Everton team-mate Allan for his leadership qualities and revealed he is a big presence in the dressing room.

New Toffees boss Rafael Benitez has continued to trust long-serving skipper Coleman to lead the club on and off the pitch and he has had help from a clutch of his team-mates to carry out his duties.

The Republic of Ireland international, along with senior players Andros Townsend, Fabian Delph and Asmir Begovic, make up a core group of leaders in the Everton dressing room, while other stars are also stepping up to take more responsibility.

Coleman revealed midfielder Allan always tries to help him out in leading the club, despite not having a great command over English, and hailed him for his leadership qualities

The 33-year-old also namechecked Toffees hitman Dominic Calvert-Lewin as another player that is starting to become a good leader in the squad.

“Allan is a great leader, someone who helps me along as much as he can”, Coleman told Everton’s matchday programme for the upcoming Brighton clash.

“His English is improving every week and he has excellent leadership qualities.

“And Dominic Calvert-Lewin is so important for us and starting to show real leadership qualities.”

Having had an extended break to recharge their batteries with games being postponed, Everton are set to return to Premier League action on Sunday, when they welcome Brighton to Goodison Park.