West Ham United boss David Moyes has admitted the club would like to keep long-serving Mark Noble around once he hangs up his playing boots in the summer.

Noble is set to bid adieu to his playing career at the end of the season and has never been on the books as a permanent player at any club other than West Ham.

Moyes though is sure that Noble will not be disappearing from the London Stadium and admits West Ham do want to keep him at the club in some capacity.

“I think Mark will be around – I don’t think he’ll be too far away!” Moyes said at a press conference.

“We’d like to keep him in some capacity around the place because of the years he’s been here.”

However, Moyes concedes that Noble may want somewhat of a break given the end of his lengthy playing career.

“When you finish playing, you might want a bit of time away with the family or away from training.”

Though Moyes has no doubt about Noble’s ability and tactical awareness he does admit that age is catching up with the 34-year-old.

“The other day, he played really well. He’s done a great job and there’s no doubt about his ability or tactical nouse, it’s just age catching up with him physically.

“Not only that, but I think he’s a great ambassador for West Ham United Football Club as well.”

Since his first-team debut for the Hammers in 2004 Noble has featured in over 500 games for his boyhood club, scoring 62 goals and setting up 61 more for his team-mates.