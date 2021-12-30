Manchester City starlet Jayden Braaf is set to leave the Premier League champions next summer as contract negotiations have stalled.

Braaf joined Manchester City in the summer of 2018, transferring to England from PSV Eindhoven in his native Netherlands.

He went on loan to Italian club Udinese in this year’s winter transfer window and made four appearances in Serie A before injury hindered his spell.

Since coming back to Manchester, the Citizens and the starlet have been in contract negotiations but there has been no new progress.

As such the English champions have decided to not make another offer to the starlet and thus he is likely to leave in the summer, according to Dutch website FCUpdate.nl.

Due to his non-commitment, Braaf is understood to have fallen out of favour at the Etihad and thus he has not played a single minute of football this season.

The starlet previously made 24 appearances for the Citizens’ Under-23s in addition to taking the pitch 15 times for the Under-18s, but he is set to leave Manchester with no senior experience under his belt.

It remains to be seen where the youngster ends up after leaving the Citizens, but Borussia Dortmund have shown interest in him in the past.