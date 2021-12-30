Gabriel Agbonlahor is of the view that Manchester City are turning out to be a force like Bayern Munich in the Premier League and are going to be runaway champions this season as well.

The defending champions have an eight-point lead at the top of the table after Chelsea and Liverpool dropped more points in recent games.

Manchester City are now on course to win a fourth league title in five years and Agbonlahor feels the Premier League is turning out to be like the Bundesliga, with Pep Guardiola’s team playing the Bayern Munich role.

He pointed out that the champions will not be losing many key players to the Africa Cup of Nations next month, while Liverpool will see Naby Keita, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane take off for international duty.

The former striker believes Manchester City could have an even bigger lead by the end of January and will be runaway champions again this season.

Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT: “Manchester City are the Bayern Munich of the Premier League and that’s what it is turning into.

“Bayern Munich have a winter break now and they are now nine points ahead of Dortmund.

“Manchester City, now with the goal differences, will be nine points ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool and it is going to be turning into that league.

“With Keita, Salah and Mane going, Manchester City have got nobody going to the African Cup of Nations, maybe one player and I think by February it could be a 15-point lead.

“They will run away with it now.”

Manchester City are scheduled to take on Arsenal at the Emirates on New Year’s Day.