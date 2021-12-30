Napoli are in contact with Manchester United to discuss the possibility of signing defender Axel Tuanzebe on loan with an option to buy, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Tuanzebe has been on loan at Aston Villa since last summer but he has seen his game time getting reduced since the arrival of Steven Gerrard last month.

The defender is keen to play more football going forward and Manchester United are now looking at the option of finding him a new club in January.

Napoli have reportedly been monitoring with a view to signing him in the winter transfer window.

And it has been claimed the Serie A giants have touched base with Manchester United through intermediaries to discuss signing Tuanzebe.

Napoli have shown an interest in discussing signing the defender on loan in January with an option to buy.

The Italian club are in the market for a defender and Tuanzebe has emerged as a real option for the club.

Napoli like the 24-year-old centre-back but the deal will hinge on Manchester United’s financial demands.

Aston Villa are keeping tabs on the situation as they could see Tuanzebe leave next month.