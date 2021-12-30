Newcastle United are preparing to make an offer to sign Roma midfielder Jordan Veretout in the January transfer window, it has been claimed in France.

The 28-year-old midfielder has been a key player for Jose Mourinho this season and has started 18 of Roma’s 19 league games.

He is very much a player Mourinho starts and despite wanting to sell a couple of midfielders next month, the Roma boss is not keen to lose Veretout in January.

However, the Serie A giants are in real danger of losing him in the winter transfer window due to interest from Newcastle.

Eddie Howe wants to bolster his midfield next month and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Veretout is a major target for the Newcastle boss.

It has been claimed that the Magpies are preparing to slap in a bid with Roma for the French midfielder.

Veretout had a forgettable spell in English football with Aston Villa where he was part of the side that were relegated from the Premier League in 2016.

Roma are not keen to sell the player and are likely to resist letting him go in the middle of the season.

However, Newcastle have the funds to change Roma’s stance if they put in a mega-money offer for the Frenchman next month.