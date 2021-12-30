Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey is still not convinced about the prospect of joining Newcastle United in the winter transfer window.

The 31-year-old midfielder has featured just three times for Juventus in Serie A this season and the club are looking to offload him next month.

Several meetings have taken place between player’s representatives and Juventus in order to find solutions for the Welshman in the winter transfer window.

There was talk of Juventus being prepared to terminate his contract but it has been claimed that the Italian giants are open to loaning him out next month as well.

Newcastle are pushing forward with an attempt to sign Ramsey, but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the midfielder is not convinced about moving to the north east of England.

The Welshman is aware of the position Newcastle are in on the league table and he does not want to be part of a relegation scrap, followed by potentially Championship football.

But the Magpies are interested in him and are trying to convince the former Arsenal midfielder to consider a move to St. James’ Park.

Ramsey’s entourage are set to hold more talks with Juventus over the next few days to find a definitive solution.

Newcastle are at the window for Ramsey but for the moment, the midfielder is resisting their temptation.